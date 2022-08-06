Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 175 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 15,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 140.3% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

