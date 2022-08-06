Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.35 Per Share (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.80. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $38.37 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.