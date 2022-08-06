Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $438.15

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.15 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.30). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.29), with a volume of 356,937 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.11).

Brewin Dolphin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,017.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

