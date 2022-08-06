Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
