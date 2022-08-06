Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

