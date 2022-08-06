Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.