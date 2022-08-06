Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Trading Down 2.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 12,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 62,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

