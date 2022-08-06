Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.02. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 36,033 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

