Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price at $17.25

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Shares of ARBK opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

