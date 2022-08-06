Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $106.29

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $116.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

