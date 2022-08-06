Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $106.29

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics
In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $116.91.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
