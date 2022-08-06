Brokerages Set Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Target Price at $1.91

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWBHF shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CWBHF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

