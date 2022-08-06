Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $38.33

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.1 %

Valvoline stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 220.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

