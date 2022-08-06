Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CZR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

CZR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

