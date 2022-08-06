Brokers Offer Predictions for OneSpan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OSPN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $435.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

