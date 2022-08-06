Brokers Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $246.27 on Friday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,937,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

