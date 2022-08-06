Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

BERY opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 248.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

