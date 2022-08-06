Brokers Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $237,861. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

