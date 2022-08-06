Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bruker were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after buying an additional 467,064 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3,212.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after buying an additional 338,999 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

