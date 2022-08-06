BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$29.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

