Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

