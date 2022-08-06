BWS Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATN International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International Trading Down 1.5 %

ATNI stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -34.17%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

