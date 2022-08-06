Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,262.05

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,262.05 ($76.73) and traded as low as GBX 6,100 ($74.75). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,150 ($75.36), with a volume of 739 shares.

Camellia Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,262.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of £169.86 million and a PE ratio of 7,409.64.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is 226.51%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.