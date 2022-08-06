Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,262.05

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,262.05 ($76.73) and traded as low as GBX 6,100 ($74.75). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,150 ($75.36), with a volume of 739 shares.
Camellia Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,262.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of £169.86 million and a PE ratio of 7,409.64.
Camellia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is 226.51%.
About Camellia
Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.