Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,969 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

