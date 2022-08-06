Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $80.02 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

