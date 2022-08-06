Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.88 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $18.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$1.34. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion.

Shares of CTC opened at C$277.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$318.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$341.83. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$250.00 and a 1 year high of C$425.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

