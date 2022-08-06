Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

