Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $183.47

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €183.47 ($189.14) and traded as high as €193.60 ($199.59). Capgemini shares last traded at €190.65 ($196.55), with a volume of 351,904 shares traded.
Capgemini Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €183.47.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.