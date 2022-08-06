Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.57 million, a P/E ratio of 229.31 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Berry by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.15%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

