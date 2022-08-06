Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

CARA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.