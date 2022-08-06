Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $300.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $301.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.