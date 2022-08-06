Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.58

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.58 and traded as low as $99.73. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $500.16 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.