Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

