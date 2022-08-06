Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.67. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 79,750 shares.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.