CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

CCCS opened at $9.99 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.