Cedar Fair, L.P. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,363,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

