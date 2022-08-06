Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.96. 7,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

