CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.52

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.52 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 115.89 ($1.42). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 286,325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, July 18th.

CentralNic Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £344.95 million and a PE ratio of 12,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group

About CentralNic Group

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53), for a total value of £69,288.75 ($84,902.28).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

