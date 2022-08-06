CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.52

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.52 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 115.89 ($1.42). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 286,325 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, July 18th.
CentralNic Group Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of £344.95 million and a PE ratio of 12,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.