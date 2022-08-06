Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $643.08

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWRGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 643.08 ($7.88) and traded as low as GBX 593 ($7.27). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.35), with a volume of 461,173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.12) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Ceres Power Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 586.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 643.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.11.

About Ceres Power

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.