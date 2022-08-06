Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $643.08

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 643.08 ($7.88) and traded as low as GBX 593 ($7.27). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.35), with a volume of 461,173 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CWR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.12) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 586.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 643.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.11.
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
