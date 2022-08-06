Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.85

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$8.44. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 254,935 shares trading hands.
CHE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
