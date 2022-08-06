Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.51 and traded as low as C$11.85. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 10,008 shares changing hands.

CHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a quick ratio of 34.83 and a current ratio of 36.85. The company has a market cap of C$226.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.51.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,525. In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,172.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,991,156.21. Also, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at C$798,525. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $187,709.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

