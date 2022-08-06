Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

