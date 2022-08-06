Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimerix stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 45.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 232,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chimerix by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

