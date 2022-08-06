Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 90,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,067,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

