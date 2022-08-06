Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.