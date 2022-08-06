Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Clariant Stock Down 0.1 %

Clariant stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Clariant has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $22.30.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

