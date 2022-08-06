Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,335.19

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,335.19 ($40.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,565 ($43.68). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,555 ($43.56), with a volume of 30,621 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,655 ($44.79) to GBX 3,370 ($41.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,180.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,335.19.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.87), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($48,285.68).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

