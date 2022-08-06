Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

