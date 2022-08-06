Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

