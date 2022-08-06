Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
NYSE CLH opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
