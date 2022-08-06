Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $124.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.