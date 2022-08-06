Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after buying an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.