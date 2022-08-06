Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

